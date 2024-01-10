Ecuador's Interior Minister, Mónica Palencia, held the government of former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017) responsible for the current public security crisis facing the country.

According to her, the whole problem began when the former leftist president “handed over the country” to criminal factions through “peace agreements”.

The government of Ecuador, led by current president Daniel Noboa, declared an “internal armed conflict” after the country found itself in the midst of chaos caused by criminal factions. The series of violent attacks carried out since Monday (8) left at least a dozen people dead in several cities.

It was during interviews given this Wednesday (10) to several media outlets in Argentina that Palencia stated that the problem of violence in her country began during Correa's administration and continued in subsequent governments, which, according to her, “coexisted with the agreements made” by the leftist.

The minister said that the agreements made by Correa with gangs meant a “handover of the country” and that the Ecuadorian armed groups are “terrorists” who are involved in other illicit activities, such as illegal mining.

“There are some attacks from people who left the government, like former president Rafael Correa, who left saying I don't know where I am. Of course I know where I am. I'm in a story that grew during his government, in which agreements began to be made with people with whom they should never have been made. These peace agreements were a surrender of the country”, said the minister.

Palencia defended the actions of Noboa, who took office in November 2023, and said he is “willing to fight” against criminals at this time.

The minister highlighted that the government is implementing comprehensive strategies to address the situation in Ecuador's prisons, which are the specific focus of attention, and to combat corruption and crime in general.

'Right now, prisons are the specific focus of attention of the government of Ecuador, with the joint participation of the Armed Forces, the National Police and the National Service for Comprehensive Care for Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders,” she said.