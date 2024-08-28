Alexandre Silveira stated that the mining company’s dispersed capital makes its relationship with the government difficult and leads to worse results

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveiradeclared this Wednesday (Aug 28, 2024) that the governance of OK is inefficient. In a conversation with journalists, Silveira said that the dispersed capital and the absence of a reference shareholder make dialogue with the government difficult and cause the company to present results below its potential.

“Without having a reference shareholder, companies have fewer results, more difficulty in the necessary relationship with the government, and this delays fundamental issues for society. –as, in the specific case of Vale, the Mariana agreement”he declared.

Vale announced on Monday (August 26, 2024) that it has chosen its new CEO. The mining company’s current CFO, Gustavo Pimenta, will take over the company’s leadership starting January 1, 2025. Although the decision was approved by government representatives on the Board of Directors, the CEO’s appointment put an end to the government’s desire to have a stronger name at the helm of Vale.

Silveira said that Pimenta’s rise shows that the government respects the mining company’s internal governance, even without agreeing with the direction of some decisions aligned with other shareholders. The Minister of Mines and Energy also said that, since Pimenta is from Minas Gerais, he expects the mining company to seek a more agile approach to resolve the impasses over Mariana.

“It unequivocally demonstrates the transparency, loyalty, and joy of Brazil returning to dialogue, and it demonstrates what we in the government think. The company resolves issues within its governance. I was very anxious for Vale to be headless. Now, I am not. I hope that [com Gustavo Pimenta] taking office, have a reference and, as a miner, have the human sensitivity to quickly resolve the agreement [de Mariana]“said Silveira.

The succession imbroglio

The choice of the new CEO puts an end to Bartolomeo’s troubled succession process, which included interference from the Planalto Palace – which is partially defeated.

The government directly pressured to appoint an ally as the new president of Vale. Planalto wanted the former Finance Minister Guido Mantega in the position, but the name faced resistance among the corporate structure.

After the political attack, Vale strengthened its governance and conducted the process independently. The international consultancy Russell Reynoldsbased in the United States, was hired as an advisor for the process and delivered to the Board of Directors a list of 15 possible names for the selection of the mining company’s new president.

Pimenta’s name was not on the list, which only had external options. However, there was the possibility of including an internal nomination. And two candidates competed for this position: Gustavo Pimenta and the vice president of iron ore, Marcelo Spinelli.

In Monday’s vote, the board considered a shortlist of three names formed by Pimenta and two other external candidates, but linked to the mining sector: Ruben Fernandes (Anglo American) and Marcelo Bastos (ex-BHP and ex-Vale). The first one came out on top.

None of them were the government’s dream names. Lula wanted someone trustworthy for the mining company. With the speech that Vale needs to meet the government’s and the country’s desires, the president hoped that the company would follow the same path as Petrobras in the current PT administration, to expand investments in Brazil and encourage economic growth.

Lula’s vision has always been this. The PT member has always been dissatisfied with the privatization of the company under the government. Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB). The difference is that, in his first two terms, the current president had more means to intervene in Vale due to the participation of state-owned companies in the mining company’s shareholding structure, such as BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development) and federal pension funds.

But the scenario is different now. Vale went through a 2nd privatization process under the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The then Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, reduced government participation in the mining company’s shares from 26.5% to 8.6%. Vale thus became a corporationthat is, a privately controlled company, with capital diluted in the market.

That’s why Lula failed in his attack on Vale during this term. The government articulated to place Mantega in the company, but ended up doing a tactical retreat in the face of resistance from private shareholders and negative market reaction.