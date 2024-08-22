The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, met with the team from the National Electric System Operator (ONS) in Brasília on Thursday, the 22nd, to monitor the situation of the transmission system that serves Acre and Rondônia. The total restored load is 691 MW, or 70%.

This afternoon, there was an interruption of 187 MW in Acre and 797 MW in Rondônia. Minister Alexandre Silveira ordered the opening of a situation room, with the participation of the National Electric System Operator (ONS), the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) and the technical staff of the MME. The expectation is that all service will be restored today.



