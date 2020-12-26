The coming year should be better than 2020, hopes Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD). For 2021 he would like more money for people in low-wage jobs, better pay for caregivers – and fewer pounds for himself. A guest post.

F.For the year 2021, I mainly hope that it will be better than 2020. I hope that we can defeat the virus, that we can hug our parents and grandparents again and go to the bar next door every now and then. Our children should be able to learn and play carefree, our neighbors should be able to drive to work without fear.

The employees of the employment agencies should find work again instead of organizing short-time work. Our nurses should also have time for a little chat with the patients.

I hope that we will learn the right lessons from the pandemic. Improve what needs to be improved. And strengthen what has brought us through the crisis comparatively well in the past few months.

Here I am thinking of the immense solidarity that we have been experiencing since spring. Young people shopping for their neighbors. The widespread adoption of masks and spacing to protect those in need of protection. And also the broad acceptance that the state is not now saving into the crisis, but is fighting against the crisis with historically high investments and aid.

Solidarity makes us all stronger, I am convinced of that. Interpersonal solidarity as well as a solidarity state. That is why the agreement on the basic pension was the most important political advance of the year for me.

And that’s why I’m still hoping for a lot for the coming year: better wages in care, higher minimum wages, fair supply chains and more support for people with disabilities, to name a few.

If I look to the year 2021 with realistic confidence, I know: Not all hopes will be fulfilled on January 1st. But bit by bit we will recapture our “old normal” and also initiate a lot politically.

And finally, three very personal wishes: More percentage points for the SPD and fewer pounds for me, more time for my children – and hopefully another Bruce Springsteen concert.