Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The Ministry of Justice participates with the world in celebrating the International Youth Day, which falls on August 12 every year, by highlighting its great and distinguished efforts in the areas of youth empowerment and advancement, making them a powerful tool to achieve the sustainable development plans of the UAE.

Among them, His Excellency the Minister of Justice issued a decision to have young people in the committees and work teams in the ministry, and to raise the rates of attracting young people to work within the ministry’s cadre, so that they now constitute more than 44% of the total number of workers, with 220 young men and 213 young women, all of whom hold university degrees. Among them are 56 young men and women who hold master’s and doctoral degrees.

His Excellency Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, stressed that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, is keen to provide support to its youth and empower them to unleash their energies and capabilities and effectively contribute to the service of the nation and society, adding that the youth They are the wealth of the UAE, and investing in developing their capabilities and skills and enabling them to occupy leadership positions is a national priority to continue the sustainable development process that the country is witnessing. He explained that the UAE was and continues to be a pioneer in preparing qualified young generations who are able to devise effective solutions to all issues and challenges facing society.