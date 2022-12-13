Anderson Torres says he maintains contact with security forces in Brasilia and that the situation is “normalizing”

The President’s Minister of Justice Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Anderson Torressaid that the federal government works to “restore order” in Brasilia after violent protests by Bolsonaristas on the night of this Monday (12.Dec.2022).

The acts broke out after the temporary arrest of José Acácio Serere, chief of the Xavante ethnic group, ordered by the minister of the STF Alexandre de Moraes🇧🇷 At least 5 buses and 5 cars were burned in the central region of the federal capital.

Anderson Torres stated that, since the beginning of the demonstrations, he has “close contact” with the Secretariat of Public Security of the Federal District. According to him, the situation is “normalizing”🇧🇷

Bolsonarist protesters also criticize the victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the elections. They say, without proof, that the claim was rigged. The PT candidate was elected president this Monday (12.Dec), in a ceremony at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), also in Brasilia.

Lula’s security team was reinforced after the acts of vandalism. At least 50 police surround the Meliá hotel, where the president-elect is staying. The PM-DF informed that it is on the spot “controlling the situation”🇧🇷

Chief José Acácio Serere would have practiced illegal conduct in acts against Lula’s victory, according to the STF. The process is confidential. In a video published on November 30, the chief said he would take “Alexandre de Moraes’ bum by force” it’s the “ripped by the neck”🇧🇷 Watch (7min38s):

In its profile on social networks, the PF confirmed the prison of Serere. He stated that the chief is accompanied by lawyers and “all formalities relating to arrest are being adopted in accordance with the legislation”🇧🇷 Regarding the acts of vandalism, he informed that the disturbances were being contained.

