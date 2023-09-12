The Colombian Embassy in Washington confirmed this Monday a high-level visit this week led by the Minister of Justice of Colombia, Néstor Iván Osunaand the Director General of the Police, General William Salamanca, to present the new National Drug Policy (2023-2033), of President Gustavo Petro.

According to the embassy, The main objective of the three-day tour is to communicate with the most relevant actors in the fight against drugs in the United States. the objectives and strategies that, they say, have been developed for the first time in the country’s history with the active participation of the communities directly affected by drug trafficking.

Minister Osuna and General Salamanca will hold meetings with senior officials of President Biden’s Administrationcongressmen, think tanks, academia and civil society organizations.

The ambassador in Washington, Luis Gilberto Murillo, highlighted the importance of this visit and stated that “it is a great opportunity to not only make our strategic partners in the United States aware of the new drug policy, but also to establish the bases of our joint efforts in the fight against drug trafficking, from the perspective of environmental protection, Life, Peace, inclusive Development and democracy.”

According to the embassy, ​​the strategy, presented by President Petro this Saturday in Cali, “was created from an inclusive and multidimensional approach and that seeks not only to reduce drug production and trafficking, but also to address its structural causes from the protection of life and the environment”.

Luis Gilberto Murillo, ambassador in Washington

The officials’ visit also coincides with two other relevant moments. On the one hand, the new UN statistics on illicit crops in the country revealed by this newspaper and according to which The areas planted with coca reached a historical maximum of 230 thousand hectares in 2022.

On the other hand, it is anticipated that this week President Joe Biden will announce his annual determination on the countries that have collaborated in the fight against drugs and which is known as certification.

Despite the increase in crops, Biden is expected to certify the country’s performance.

