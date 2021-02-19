B.Unjust Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht has called on the state governments to investigate whether their Corona measures are still proportionate. “The federal states must check whether the measures currently in force are still necessary for them or whether milder measures such as the implementation of tests or the application of hygiene concepts are sufficient,” said the SPD politician of the “Augsburger Allgemeine”.

“We have to look exactly how things are developing, day after day and week after week,” said Lambrecht. “It is necessary to justify the ordering of restrictions and not their relaxation.” The courts would observe this very closely. “This precise control is not only a requirement of the rule of law, but also contributes to the acceptance of the Corona decisions in the population,” said the Minister of Justice. She underlined: “encroachments on fundamental rights must always be proportionate and well-founded.”

Restraint in penalties for vaccinators

Lambrecht also warned against too high expectations of corona rapid tests. They can only provide information about the current situation and are not one hundred percent sure. But they are an opportunity to reduce the risk of loosening and, in addition to the vaccinations, could help to return to normal.

The Justice Minister expressed skepticism about sanctions against people who pushed their way to vaccinate even though it was not yet their turn. This is unacceptable and reprehensible. “You have to look carefully at whether sanctions are also necessary,” she said, but added: “I’m reluctant to do so.”