Home page politics

Of: Klaus-Maria Mehr

Split

Suddenly on the same wavelength? Marco Buschmann (right) is happy about Christian Drosten’s (left) statement about the end of the corona pandemic. © Imago/Imago

Marco Buschmann wants to end all existing corona protection measures. That is the political consequence of Christian Drosten’s assessment.

Berlin – Christian Drosten is considered one of the most cautious virologists in the corona pandemic. When many others were already calling for openings, the expert from the first hour from the Berlin Charité usually warned of caution. But now Drosten has also declared the pandemic over. “This winter we are experiencing the first endemic wave with Sars-CoV-2, in my opinion the corona pandemic is over,” he said daily mirror. Drosten also almost completely rules out the danger of a new, more dangerous variant.

Christian Drosten declares the corona pandemic over and defends previous measures

Drosten defended the corona measures of the past few years as life-saving. “If nothing had been done, there would have been a million deaths or more in Germany up to Delta.” And Drosten also recalls the decisive step from the pandemic for him: the nationwide vaccination strategy in Europe. That distinguishes us from China, where the virus is spreading uncontrollably and is believed to have claimed many lives. Exact figures from China are notoriously difficult to obtain.

Buschmann takes up Drosten’s statement in a tweet: “End protective measures”

Drosten’s statement on the pandemic, the conversation was published around Monday morning (December 26), has now been taken up by Federal Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP). In a tweet he sent on Monday afternoon, he called for the last corona protection measures to be ended. Bushman literally:

“Christian Drosten was one of the most cautious scientists during the pandemic. Now his conclusion is: The pandemic is over. We are in the endemic state. As a political consequence, we should end the last corona protection measures.”

Criticism of Bushman’s demand on Twitter – and from the coalition partner

The fact that an FDP politician, of all people, listens to the “most cautious scientist” causes a lot of ridicule on Twitter. As is well known, the liberals have been among the loudest critics of the corona measures since the beginning of the pandemic. Another point of criticism from many is that Buschmann suggests that Drosten would also be in favor of the immediate abolition of all measures. The virologist says so in conversation with him daily mirror however nothing.

And the coalition partner is also reacting cautiously. The Green health politician Janosch Dahmen urges caution for the winter. “At the moment there is much to suggest that the corona virus is hardly changing and that its currently widespread spread will finally decrease significantly at the end of this winter,” he says in the Tuesday edition of the daily mirror.

Traffic light ahead of big tasks – you can find out what the SPD, Greens and FDP are planning in our political newsletter.