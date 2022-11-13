JAfter the protests by climate demonstrators in art museums, Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) is examining whether tougher penalties are necessary. He told the newspaper Bild am Sonntag that his ministry would closely monitor how the judiciary dealt with the attacks on cultural treasures. “If I come to the conclusion that the legal framework is not sufficient, I will act. I will have my house checked carefully to see whether we have a legal deficit here,” said Buschmann.

In recent weeks, climate demonstrators in Germany and other European countries have stuck to paintings or sprayed them with food, such as in the Barberini Museum in Potsdam. There, a Monet painting had been thrown at with mashed potatoes. However, none of the paintings had been damaged as they were protected by glass. With their actions, the climate activists want to emphasize their demand for a more decisive fight against climate change.

At the beginning of November, Buschmann told the Bild newspaper: “Anyone who throws at works of art can be prosecuted for damage to property. A roadblock can be punished as coercion. And if ambulances are slowed down, criminal liability for negligent bodily harm can also be considered.” In addition to fines, laws also provide for imprisonment in certain cases. These laws also need to be enforced.

Buschmann now told Bild am Sonntag that in an open society everyone is allowed to promote their concerns, criticize things and demonstrate. This is not only required by law, but makes up a diverse society. “But throwing food at art has little to do with it,” he said. “Anyone who attacks and endangers our cultural treasures crosses a red line.” The people who did this also harmed their own concerns, said Buschmann. “Because they play off climate protection and the joy of culture against each other. If you want to protect the climate, you shouldn’t fight against our cultural treasures.”







The consequences for the cultural sector could also be more drastic than many suspected, Buschmann warned: patrons could demand the return of items on loan and would rather keep them in a safe than expose them to possible risks in an exhibition. Museums would have to pay higher insurance premiums because the risk of harm would increase. It would not help anyone and nothing would be achieved for the world climate “if we no longer get to see the most valuable, most impressive pictures in the future,” said Buschmann of the picture on Sunday.