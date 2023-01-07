A week after the controversy sparked by the pardons of 12 convicted of the 2019 riots and a former member of the radical armed group Frente Patriotica Manuel Rodríguez (FPMR), Chilean Justice Minister Marcela Ríos resigned. The announcement was made by the country’s president, Gabriel Boric.

The chief of staff and main adviser to the Presidency, Matías Meza-Lopehandía, a lawyer specializing in human rights and indigenous peoples, also resigned from his post. He had accompanied Boric since the election campaign. This is the second major crisis that the president has faced since taking office in March 2021.

Both Ríos and Meza Lopehandía come from Convergencia Social, a party that defines itself as “feminist, socialist and libertarian” and is part of the Frente Ampla, a coalition of leftist formations that support the president.

In a brief statement, the president argued that Ríos’s resignation, which was already speculated yesterday afternoon, is due to the confusion that occurred in “executing my decision to grant pardons and also considering the need to strengthen the political management of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights”.

“When situations of this nature occur in politics, we must assume responsibility,” said the president, who met yesterday with Ríos and Minister of the Interior, Carolina Tohá.

The new minister will be lawyer Luis Cordero Vega, who “will join the government team in the coming days, as he is currently out of the country”.

opposition pressure

The crisis in Boric’s government erupted last Friday (30th), after the announcement of the granting of pardons to 13 people, including former guerrilla fighter Jorge Mateluna, and grew throughout the week after the release of the resume of one of the arrested for the riots, which accumulated five sentences for minor crimes and 26 prosecutions.

Mateluna was serving a prison sentence for participating in a bank robbery after being convicted in a process full of irregularities and marked by the defendant’s insistence that he had confused himself with another.

As soon as the news broke, the ultraconservative União Democrática Independente (UDI), formed during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, harshly criticized the president and announced the abandonment of the cross-sectional security committee formed by the government to find solutions to the problem. that most worries Chileans.

An effort led by the Minister of the Interior, who entered the government in September after the first major crisis and who represents a more moderate wing, of a socialist nature.

Pressure on the government was increased during the week by the conservative opposition party Renovação Nacional (RN), which threatened to bring a constitutional charge against the minister for the pardons and the errors in announcing them.

Second government crisis

The first crisis of the Boric government occurred after the victory of rejection in the referendum to change the constitution held on September 4, when two of his closest collaborators fell, the Minister of the Interior, Izkia Siches, and the Minister of Relations with the Government with Congress, Giorgio Jackson.

Furthermore, it meant a more moderate turn to the left, creating the first fissures in the governing coalition.