The Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, announced today (29) the anticipation of works on the marginal roads, at the Bonsucesso interchange, in Guarulhos (SP), to 2022, with completion scheduled for 2023. The widening of the lanes was scheduled to start just next year. The CCR concessionaire will be responsible for the works.

The minister also confirmed that he will leave the Ministry of Infrastructure tomorrow (30th) to run as a candidate for the government of the state of São Paulo. According to Freitas, the ministry’s executive secretary, Marcelo Sampaio, will take his place.

