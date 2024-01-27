Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 01/27/2024 – 9:06

The Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, fell ill during an appointment in Brasília this Thursday, 25th, and was admitted to the Heart Institute (InCor) of the University of São Paulo (USP) this Friday, 26th, for the carrying out a battery of exams. She was at a workshop held at the Ministry of the Environment when she needed emergency medical care.

At the event, Guajajara was accompanied by the Minister of the Environment, Marina Silva, to hold a professional training ceremony for indigenous peoples, traditional communities and family farmers. On the morning of this Friday, the 26th, she was admitted to the Asa Norte Regional Hospital (HRAN). According to the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples (MPI), she has been experiencing spikes in high blood pressure in recent days.

In a statement, the MPI said that Guajajara is “in the process of recovery and is doing well”. The doctors recommended hospitalization in São Paulo to carry out a series of tests. “The goal is to ensure that your health is fully established,” MPI said.

Due to the emergency, the ministry canceled all the agendas in which Guajajara would participate this Friday, the 27th, and also this weekend.