In addition to being a lawyer and professor, the Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio Almeida, was a guitarist in a metal band. Internet users rescued this Thursday (5.jan.2023) publications old in which Almeida told about his musical past.

In 2020, the minister responded to a post by Mano Brown about the first song by Racionais that his followers had heard. In response, Almeida said that he listened to the song “The Man on the Road” and “covered in rap metal band” that had.

Almeida stated that his band was called “Delito” and that he was a music teacher before becoming a lawyer and law professor. According to him, he used to play songs by heavy metal bands such as Body Count, Suicidal Tendencies and Infectious Grooves.

Silvio Almeida took office as Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship in the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on Tuesday (3.Jan.2022). On the occasion, he said that his greatest commitment as a minister will be “fight for the Brazilian State to stop violating its citizens”.

“As an academic, I always say that Brazil has 3 structural problems: authoritarian violence, racism and economic dependence. As a minister, therefore, my greatest commitment could be none other than to fight for the Brazilian State to stop violating its citizens”, he stated.