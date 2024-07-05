His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmanan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, continued his inspection of the procedures followed in the private sector to comply with the “noon work ban” – a ban on performing work under the sun and in open places that begins at 12:30 pm and continues until 3 pm – which has been implemented since June 15 and will continue until September 15.

This came during a visit by His Excellency and the Ministry’s leaders, today, Friday, to a construction site belonging to “Bin Ghati Real Estate Development Company”, to see the extent of the private sector companies’ commitment to meeting the requirements of the “ban” that has been applied in the country for the twentieth consecutive year with the aim of providing a safe working environment for workers, ensuring their health and safety in light of the high temperatures during the summer months.

The requirements of the “noon work ban” require companies to provide shaded areas for workers during noon breaks to protect them from heat stress, provide appropriate cooling tools, provide sufficient quantities of water and first aid equipment in the workplace, and other amenities.

During the visit, His Excellency Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar listened, in the presence of Mohammed Bin Ghati, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Bin Ghati Real Estate Development, to an explanation of the most prominent initiatives adopted by the company in the field of protecting its employees and providing them with a decent and safe work environment, with His Excellency praising the company’s initiatives.

His Excellency also praised the great commitment of private sector companies in the country and their adherence to the occupational health and safety standards and requirements monitored by the Ministry, whether at work sites or in workers’ housing in various regions of the country in cooperation with its partners in the federal and local government sectors.

His Excellency had visited a construction site of Shoba Real Estate Company last June, to review the preparations before the implementation of the “ban”, where he toured the rest areas and followed up on the health and safety standards followed by the company.

The inspection teams of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation continue their field visits to work sites to ensure the extent of companies’ commitment to the “noon work ban”, in parallel with awareness campaigns on its provisions and requirements, conducting medical examinations for workers, and training external work site officials on how to perform first aid and focus on cases related to heat stress, in cooperation with the Ministry’s partners in the public and private sectors.

This year’s implementation of the “noon work ban” will be accompanied by the provision of 6,000 rest areas for delivery workers in all areas of the country, with an interactive map of these rest areas available to enable workers to reach them easily, in accordance with the cooperation between the Ministry, the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, the Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi, and economic departments in the various emirates of the country, in addition to delivery companies.

The Ministry receives reports from members of the community about any irresponsible practices or violations of the “noon work ban” provisions through the call center on 600590000 and through its website and smart application.