The Minister of Health and Community Protection, Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates has succeeded, with the support and directives of the wise leadership, in establishing an integrated health care system that applies the best international practices, to improve the quality of life in the Emirates and preserve the gains and sustainability of achievements, based on the strategy “We Are the Emirates 2031” and the centenary. Emirates 2071.

He added, in a speech through the magazine “The Soldier” on the occasion of World Health Day 2023, that the achievements made in the health sector in the country constitute a source of inspiration for creating advanced mechanisms in shaping the future, employing predictive data technology, and enabling future health services and smart systems as a strategic priority.

The following is the text of the speech:

// On World Health Day, the UAE celebrates half a century of qualitative achievements made by the health sector, as it has become a leading country in the world, and a role model in anticipating future paths, responding to all changes, flexibility and readiness, based on a future road map to ensure proactive, interconnected, comprehensive and innovative health services It is based on digital technologies and reliable big data, as the country has succeeded, with the support and directives of the wise leadership, in establishing an integrated health care system that applies international best practices, to improve the quality of life in the Emirates and preserve gains and sustain achievements, based on the strategy “We Are the Emirates 2031” and the UAE Centennial 2071.

The achievements made in the health sector in the country constitute a source of inspiration for creating advanced mechanisms in shaping the future, employing predictive data technology, and enabling future health services and smart systems as a strategic priority. Therefore, the UAE began early in developing the health system to become proactive, flexible, and fully prepared for any health emergency, and to give an opportunity For the private medical sector to contribute effectively, within a national strategic framework and an action plan with clear objectives, in which it aims to establish a health system based on sustainability and the integration of innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence in health services, in a way that guarantees a prosperous future for generations, in which the country continues its march on the path of excellence and leadership.

The UAE, with its influential and effective international standing, has a prominent presence at the international level and continues to fulfill its obligations in supporting global humanitarian efforts and enhancing the efficiency of health systems in the world, by providing them with vaccinations and medical supplies, to prevent future epidemics and chronic diseases to increase a healthy life. The country also supports digital transformation worldwide in the healthcare sector and the use of big data and others, which has become a global trend to develop a new and integrated approach to face any future challenges and ensure the health of tomorrow’s generations.

The UAE ranked first in the world in 14 health indicators for the year 2022, and the country ranked first in the Arab and Gulf countries in 6 other indicators, according to the Prosperity Index 2021, the Global Talent Report, and the Sustainable Development Goals Index Report 2022. In an unprecedented global achievement, the World Health Assembly adopted for the first time In its history, a draft resolution to enhance the quality of healthy life was led by the UAE, in an achievement that reflects its global position as a country of global strategic weight.

On this occasion, I am pleased to extend my thanks and appreciation to all health and technical leaders and cadres in the health sector, and strategic partners from government and private agencies, foremost of which is the Ministry of Defense, by providing capabilities within the framework of constructive and fruitful cooperation, in a way that contributes to enhancing the health, happiness and quality of life of society in the UAE, which is commensurate with With ambitious goals for the next fifty years.