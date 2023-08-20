Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/19/2023 – 18:03

The Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, defended international cooperation and health technologies to face future pandemics at the Meeting of Ministers of Health of the Group of 20 (G20). The meeting took place this Friday (18) and Saturday (19), in Gandhinagar, India.

Starting next year, Brazil will assume the presidency of the G20 – a group formed by the 19 largest economies in the world and the European Union. The event marks the resumption of Brazilian protagonism in debates involving global health issues.

According to the Ministry of Health, for Nísia Trindade, success in facing future pandemics will depend on the level of interaction between countries and their ability to integrate to increase the resilience of national health systems.

The minister also emphasized, according to the ministry, the need to strengthen national capacities for surveillance and response to antimicrobial resistance, in addition to the importance of guaranteeing the production, supply and universal access to low-cost products.

On Friday, the minister also participated in a summit to discuss traditional medicine. On the occasion, she mentioned the Resolution on the Health of Indigenous Peoples, proposed by Brazil and adopted by consensus at the last World Health Assembly.

The document includes the health of native peoples as a priority issue on the agenda of the World Health Organization (WHO), in order to advance in systems that promote specific actions for this population.

Presidency of the G20

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States, beyond the European Union.

G20 members represent about 85% of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP, sum of all goods and services produced by a country), more than 75% of global trade and about two-thirds of the world’s population.

Since 2008, countries take turns in the presidency. And it will be the first time that Brazil will chair the G20 in the current format.

The G20 presidency’s schedule will comprise more than a hundred official meetings throughout the national territory, including the Leaders’ Summit, around 20 ministerial meetings, more than 50 meetings of senior officials, in addition to dozens of parallel events.

The G20 Leaders Summit, during the Brazilian presidency, is scheduled for November 18 and 19, 2024, in Rio de Janeiro. The Presidency of the Republic of Brazil indicated three general guiding challenges for all G20 working groups in 2024: sustainable development, reform of global governance structures and combating inequalities.