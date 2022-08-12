Home page World

Karl Lauterbach (SPD), Federal Minister of Health, gives an outlook on the Corona autumn. © Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance/dpa

SPD Health Minister Karl Lauterbach gives an outlook on the Corona autumn on Friday. The summer wave seems to be over. But the relief could be short-lived.

Munich – In the meantime, the incidences in Germany seemed to be skyrocketing. The coronavirus infections spread rapidly. But now the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) sees the peak of the summer wave as over. However, there is no all-clear. SPD Health Minister Karl Lauterbach will comment on the current development on Friday, August 12, from 10 a.m. He also wants to give an outlook on the fall. This one could definitely look bleak again. IPPEN.MEDIA reports live for you in the news ticker.

According to the RKI weekly report, the nationwide seven-day incidence fell again by a total of 27 percent in the past week after the significant drop in the previous week and declined in all federal states and age groups Covid-19 from Thursday evening. In addition, the number of Sars-CoV-2 infected people with symptoms of an acute respiratory infection in Germany and the number of visits to the doctor by infected people have fallen, “so that the current wave peak seems to have been exceeded”. Nevertheless: From the RKI’s point of view, it is too early to give the all-clear.

Corona in Germany: SPD Health Minister gives an outlook for the fall

Lauterbach also apparently expects the corona spread to strengthen again. The SPD politician had recently come under pressure to justify his proposals for the corona protection measures for autumn and winter, which he had presented together with Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP). A return to mask requirements is planned, although there should be exceptions for newly vaccinated people. These planned exceptions were met with some sharp criticism from the federal states.

The Berlin doctor Leif Erik Sander is to sit on the podium at the federal press conference. According to the Ministry of Health, representatives of the Robert Koch Institute were not there this time due to vacation. Lauterbach, like his predecessor Jens Spahn (CDU), had previously provided regular information on the corona situation at the federal press conference.