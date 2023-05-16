The Minister of Health and Community Protection revealed. Abdul Rahman Al Owais, Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs, said that work is currently underway to establish an accredited multidisciplinary National Cancer Council to improve and harmonize treatment plans for cancer patients in the country, as well as to issue a unified national guide for palliative care in hospitals that provide cancer treatment, pointing out that the number of hospitals Which provide treatment services for cancer patients increased from 20 hospitals in 2016 to more than 30 hospitals in 2021, with the launch of the national plan for cancer control and prevention, which aims to reduce the death rate from cancer diseases by 30% by 2030.

In a written response to a parliamentary question addressed to him by a member of the Council, Obaid Khalfan Al-Salami, about “reducing the incidence of cancer in the country” during the Federal National Council session held this morning, the minister affirmed that the percentage of new cancer cases discovered among citizens out of the total cases Cancer in the country has witnessed a significant (stable) improvement over the past years, as the percentage improved from 28% to 25.8%, according to the National Cancer Registry.