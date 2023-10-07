Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/10/2023 – 20:40

The Ministry of Health dismissed the director of Prevention and Health Promotion, Andrey Roosewelt Chagas Lemos, after an erotic dance performance at an event promoted by the department. The presentation took place on Thursday, the 5th, and was the target of criticism from opponents and even allies of the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The video, which circulated on social media, was recorded during the 1st Health Promotion Mobilization Meeting in Brazil. The performance shows one person singing a song and another doing an erotic choreography in the center of the stage, while participants applaud from the audience.

The Ministry of Health repudiated the act and stated that the director assumed full responsibility for the episode. Minister Nísia Trindade said, in a video published on the department’s social networks this Saturday, 7th, that she was taken by surprise by the repercussions while participating in agendas in Diadema and Mauá, in São Paulo.

“Unfortunately, I was surprised by yesterday’s episode and, through this video, I sincerely apologize for what happened,” said the minister. In a statement, the ministry classified the act as “inadmissible”. “The Ministry of Health reiterates its commitment to the health of the population and the strengthening of the SUS, with an inclusive vision and respect for diversity and democracy”, says the document.

After the episode, the ministry announced the creation of an events curatorship, linked to the minister’s office, to evaluate proposed participation in official events. Opposition parliamentarians sent requests for information to determine the names of those responsible for the event and the expenses incurred by the department. The minister is obliged to provide information to the National Congress within 30 days, under penalty of criminal liability and removal from office.