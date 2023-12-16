Minister of Finance | Purra: “We are used to a standard of living that we do not deserve”

Riikka Purra said at the meeting of the party council of Basic Finns that in terms of economic policy, difficult and difficult decisions must be made, even if they do not please the voters.

Basic Finns Chairman, Minister of Finance Riikka Purra defended his strict line of economic management when he spoke at the party council meeting of the Basic Finns on Saturday.

Purra emphasized that in terms of economic policy, difficult and difficult decisions must be made, even if they do not please the voters.

“Voters want healthy financial management, but too often only until they themselves have to give something up.”

In his opinion, the current standard of living in Finland is one that Finns do not deserve.

“However, the fact is that we have lived beyond our means for too long and have become accustomed to a standard of living that we do not deserve.”

According to Purra, Finland's economy is no longer Nordic nor is it characteristic of a welfare society.

“We are still talking,” he added.

Opposition has regularly criticized the government's economic policy as both unfair and inconsistent.

On Wednesday, in the parliament's budget debate, a member of parliament from the Left Alliance Hanna Sarkkinen for example argued that the biggest choice in the government's budget is “cutting from low incomes and increasing poverty and inequality”.

Chairman of the Treasury Committee Markus Lohi (Centre), on the other hand, warned the government not to divide Finns into “those who are doing better and those who are doing worse”. Lohi specifically referred to the labor market and savings targets.

“The opposition, which says that the entire nation is suddenly vulnerable and disadvantaged, colors its stories about a country that is being destroyed, when three percent of the population is cut from social benefits by more than 10 percent,” Purra defended himself.

In his speech, however, he denied that his economic policy was right-wing.

“It is neither right-wing nor left-wing.”

Treasury announced on Friday, that the state will take on an estimated 14.4 billion euros in debt this year, i.e. more than three billion more than in the government's budget proposal. Included is a payment installment of four billion euros to be paid to welfare areas in January.

In recent weeks, Purra has highlighted the need for additional savings in the public finances on several occasions.

He has considered that the six billion euro adjustment sought by the government will not be enough. At the same time, he has promised that “all means will be used” so that the government will succeed in bringing the public finances into balance.

This week, in an interview with Talouselämä, Purra flashed a tax solution increasing the value added tax on food. However, when speaking to basic Finns on Saturday, he did not mention possible tax extortion as a means of adjustment.

“Our debt is only growing, the deficits are deepening, and at the same time even the basic services in social and health care are not working. We can't go on like this. Taxing lust won't fix the problem. We have no payers, we have no money,” he said.