Rogelio Ramírez de la O, Secretary of Finance and Public Credit, announced this Tuesday the appointment of Julio César Cervantes Parra as the new president of the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Conser).

Cervantes Parra is an actuary from the National Autonomous University of Mexico and has a master’s degree in Economics from the Colegio de México.

In addition, he has two Masters, one in European Social Security from the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium and another in Direction and Management of Plans and Pension Funds by the Ibero-American Social Security Organization.

With a professional career of more than 20 years, Cervantes Parra has held various positions within the Federal Public Administration, as a researcher at the Center for Public Finance Studies of the Chamber of Deputies, Financial Vice President of CONSAR, Regulatory Director of Foresight and Planning Institutional member of ISSSTE and director of Pension and Social Security Policy of the Ministry of Finance.

With this appointment, Cervantes Parra becomes in charge of directing Consar, the institution responsible for the regulation and supervision of savings funds for the retirement of workers in Mexico.

This appointment has been well received by the financial and economic community, which has highlighted the experience and knowledge of Julio César Cervantes Parra in the field of social security and his ability to face the challenges that arise in his new position.