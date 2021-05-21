His Excellency Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, stressed the need to establish a specialized national team from several agencies, to conduct a feasibility study to explore the required transformations in post-Covid-19 education, and to prepare a joint research study between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Community Protection with the support of universities. To explore how to activate behavioral changes, to bring about changes in cultural attitudes towards waste, recycling and improving environmental health.

This came during His Excellency’s participation in the UNESCO World Conference on Education for Sustainable Development, which concluded yesterday, in cooperation between UNESCO and the Federal Ministry of Education and Scientific Research in Germany, with the participation of 81 ministers of education, and 2,500 specialists, experts and participants from different countries of the world, and the conference aims to raise awareness and introduce the new framework Education for Sustainable Development 2030, which focuses on building a more just and sustainable world through the promotion of education for sustainable development, to achieve educational systems that support learners of all ages to have a prominent role and an active contribution to more sustainable societies and a healthier planet.

His Excellency Minister Al Hammadi participated in the first discussion session under the title / Making the change we need in the time of the planetary crisis – Education for Sustainable Development 2030 /, along with Anja Karliszek, Minister of Education and Research in Germany, and Kyoshi Hagyoda, Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology at Japan, George Magoha, Secretary of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Education in Kenya, Mary Levins, Minister of Education, Science and Culture of Suriname, moderated by Stefania Giannini, Assistant Director-General of Education at UNESCO, and the session witnessed an opening speech by Her Royal Highness Princess Lalla Hasnaa, President of the Foundation Mohammed VI to protect the environment in the Kingdom of Morocco.

During his speech at the session, His Excellency said that the national strategies of the UAE are in line with the outcomes of the conference, because the UAE is one of the countries taking the initiative in prior commitment to all the visions, plans, strategies and general goals, which is evident by increasing global awareness of education for sustainable development. .

He stated that the UAE has embraced and adopted Sustainable Development Goal 4.7, which addresses the purpose and quality of education by 2030, and ensures that all learners acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to promote sustainable development, through education for sustainable development, sustainable lifestyles, human rights, gender equality and the promotion of a culture Peace, non-violence, global citizenship, appreciation of cultural diversity and the contribution of culture to sustainable development .. This is in the context of strengthening the initiatives of the United Arab Emirates in the five priority areas of work of education for sustainable development for 2030, which are: advancing policies, transforming learning environments, and building Teachers’ capabilities, empowering and mobilizing youth, taking action in communities, and monitoring their progress.

His Excellency explained that the framework of Goal 4 of the Sustainable Development Goals and the fields of work of education for sustainable development 2030 have been integrated into the national educational agenda of the UAE by emphasizing the need for quality and equitable opportunities for education from a comprehensive and lifelong educational perspective, as education is a fundamental right of Human rights and the public interest.

He pointed out that the National Agenda for Vision 2021 emphasizes the development of a first-class educational system. He explained that there will be significant investments to encourage and enhance enrollment in schools for pre-school education / Baraem Al Mustaqbal project / and basic education, as this plays an important role in shaping children’s personalities and their future.

Moreover, the National Agenda strives to ensure that students in the UAE are among the best in the world and that the education system in the Emirates is the first in the world.

He pointed out that the National Education Agenda and the newly developed strategic plan of the Ministry of Education are designed to achieve education goals that are fully in line with the UAE Vision 2021 and education goals for sustainable development.

Procedures have also been put in place to ensure that initiatives and programs are constantly updated to meet national aspirations, especially after the announcement of the UAE Centennial Strategy 2071, indicating that the federal and local government agencies responsible for education work in accordance with a close partnership, to achieve comprehensive access and quality education through a rich and varied educational system. The state’s public and private schools offer more than 17 curricula, all of which serve the national framework for education and the UAE Centennial.

His Excellency stated that in January 2017, the National Committee for the Sustainable Development Goals was formed in the United Arab Emirates by a decree issued by the UAE Cabinet with the cooperation and contribution of 17 government ministries, other non-governmental organizations and private sector entities.

He stated that the National Committee for the Sustainable Development Goals in the UAE is working to coordinate efforts and provide strategic advice and support for the implementation of the sustainable development goals. By organizing periodic meetings for the National Committee, determining implementation priorities and serving the coordination role for review and follow-up.

He emphasized that the UAE enjoys one of the best performing public sectors in the world. The government in the UAE is characterized by ambitious visions of national development and its commitment to achieving high-quality economic, social and environmental results.