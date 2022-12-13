The Minister of Education, Dr. Ahmed Abdullah Belhoul Al Falasi, confirmed that the Ministry is currently conducting an extensive study on the minimum scores for the Emirates Standard Test (EMSAT) for admission to universities according to each major, provided that there will be a new decision in this regard at the beginning of next year.

The minister said, in response to a parliamentary question about the Emirates Standard Test (EMSAT) during the NBK session held this morning: “It is mandatory to master the English language by higher education institutions by conducting several tests, and it was replaced by the Emsat test, and others. It is necessary to find a condition, which is mastery of the English language in order to complete higher education as a country that speaks the Arabic language, and this is an existing matter and no change has been made to it.

He added, “Mastery of the English language will continue, but the issue of setting a minimum score for each major is under study, and will be presented to the Education Council,” noting that the “EMSAT” test serves two aspects, the first is the quality of outputs and the second is university admission.