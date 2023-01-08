A video from the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, went viral on social media. In the images, it says that the result of the sum of 8 + 4 is 11 – the correct value is 12.

Santana announced, on Friday (6.jan.2023), the 2nd tier names MEC (Ministry of Education). The account made by him referred to the sum of men and women in his team. The minister questioned whether there would be 8 or 9 women and then said: “8 women and 4 men, completing the team of 11”. Santana actually announced 11 names, but that’s 8 women and 3 men.

Watch the moment (36s):

Read the list of the 2nd echelon of the MEC announced on Friday (6.jan), by name and function, respectively:

Izolda Cela – executive Secretary; Katia Schweickardt – Secretary of Basic Education; Denise Carvalho – Secretary of Higher Education; Helena Sampaio – Secretary of Regulation and Supervision of Higher Education; Getulio Marques – Secretary of Professional and Technological Education; Zara Figueiredo – Secretary of Continuing Education, Youth and Adult Literacy, Diversity and Inclusion; Mauritius Holland – Secretary for Articulation with Education Systems; Fernanda Pacobahyba – president of FNDE (National Education Development Fund); Mercedes Bustamante – president of Capes (Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel); 10. Marcia Angela – president of Fundaj (Joaquim Nabuco Foundation); 11. Manuel Palaces – president of inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira).

