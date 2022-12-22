Dutch universities and universities of applied sciences must stop actively recruiting students from abroad. Minister of Education Robbert Dijkgraaf (D66) made that call on Thursday a letter to the presidents of higher education institutions. He only wants to make an exception for ‘very limited and targeted recruitment’ for training in sectors where there are labor shortages.

Due to the growth in the number of students in Dutch higher education, facilities within and outside higher education institutions have come under pressure, writes Dijkgraaf. For example, the increase, mainly caused by the arrival of international students, is causing a higher workload among lecturers and problems with housing. The minister emphasizes to the institutions that there is a ‘joint task’ in managing international student flows. He says he realizes that the problems mainly affect universities, but he will nevertheless send the letter to all higher education institutions.

In concrete terms, Dijkgraaf asks education to no longer recruit international students through “large general and physical grants” abroad. This appeal applies in any case until Dijkgraaf and the umbrella organisations, the Universities of the Netherlands and the Association of Universities of Applied Sciences, have made new agreements about the recruitment of international students. Targeted recruitment for programs in ‘deficit sectors’ must remain possible, according to the minister, but institutions must also provide better guidance to recruited students after their studies to find a job on the Dutch labor market.

Dijkgraaf’s call stems from a motion by Peter Kwint (SP) and Harry van der Molen (CDA), which was passed by the House of Representatives at the end of November and asked for a recruitment freeze. Dijkgraaf writes that he has already had “intensive consultations” with the umbrella organizations in recent weeks. The universities and universities of applied sciences are free to ignore Dijkgraaf’s call, although he says that he will take any policy choices of institutions into account in a letter to be published in February about measures that the cabinet can take to better manage student flows.