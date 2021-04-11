After reading your letter, dated 3 of this month, on “the main lines” of what will be your “political action in the Ministry of Education and Culture”, the undersigned, members of the educational community and citizens in general, We are writing to you to transmit these minimal and urgent observations on what is said in it.

Said writing contains notorious errors and falsehoods:



1. You affirm that the new law (LOMLOE) does not “have the mandatory opinion of the Council of State.” The Law of April 22, 1980, regulating said body, does not require the aforementioned report. In another case, it could not even have been debated in the Cortes.

two. You also maintain that the Education Sector Conference was not convened to be informed about the bill. This statement is false. This Conference met for this reason on three occasions: on November 29, 2018 to present the bill, on December 11 of that year for the autonomous communities to make the observations and contributions they deem pertinent, and on January 9 2019 to present their respective reports.

3. You maintain that “competent experts in the matter” have not appeared in the preparation of the LOMLOE, when it is obvious that the Ministry of Education has expert personnel, teachers and technical officials. Another thing is that you do not consider as such those who do not share your opinions, ideas or proposals.

His writing incurs inconsistencies and contradictions



On the one hand, when referring to “public education” he affirms that he will “defend and take care of it because it is a pillar of our Education.” However, shortly afterwards you say that you continue to “think and defend the same thing” as the party to which you belonged, a party that advocates, as you have also argued on various occasions, the introduction of the school voucher. In case you are unaware, we clarify that such implementation would mean the total privatization of the educational system; that is to say, the consideration as private, by the Ministry that you run and for all intents and purposes, of the centers and the teaching staff of the public sector. School voucher and defense and care of that “pillar of our Education”, in public and common essence, which is public education, are incompatible proposals. It is not possible to keep one and the other at the same time. Its educational model separates, divides and segregates, it does not unite or unite.

On the other hand, the constitutional interpretation of the freedom of education that underlies his writing, is partial and biased. In the first place, it restricts it to the freedom to create centers (art. 27.6 of the Constitution) and, above all, to the right of families, not to “decide on the education of their children”, as you say somewhat crude, but rather that their children “receive religious and moral training in accordance with their convictions” (art. 27.3 of the Constitution), a right that can be satisfied in various ways. There are no absolute rights and freedoms, without limits. And the limits are, in this case, not only the academic freedom -professionalism- of the teachers, which you mention in passing, but also the existence of a constitutional educational ideology (arts. 27.2, 1.1 and 9.2 of the Constitution) and , in a special way, those established by the 1989 Convention on the Rights of the Child, ratified by Spain in 1990. From that date and in application of articles 10.2 and 39.4 of the Constitution, the rights and freedoms established in said Convention acquire rank constitutional in relation to persons under 18 years of age, that is, with students. All this he ignores in his writing. The sons and daughters are not, in effect, of the State, as you say, but neither of the parents. As stated in a recent UNICEF document, “the child does not belong to his or her family or to the State, they belong to themselves.”

As much or more serious than the above is what we miss in his writing. We are one of the autonomous communities with the highest dropout rates and school failure, with a lower educational level of the adult population and with a figure close to 30% of the population under 18 years of age at risk of socio-educational exclusion, according to an estimate by organizations such as Cáritas , Unicef ​​or Save the Children. None of these aspects deserves for you a phrase, a word. Nor does it allude to the cuts in the financing of education suffered in recent years, to the employment and professional situation of teachers or to the increase in educational and cultural inequalities as a result of said cuts, of the educational policy followed in this Autonomous Community or of the crisis caused by the pandemic. It only mentions the parental ‘pin’, a question without legal basis, which does not respond to real problems in schools. He does not even dedicate a few words of encouragement to the students and teachers. Neither does the latter receive recognition for his professionalism and know-how to guarantee a plural, objective and scientific teaching.

It is evident that the ultimate responsibility for educational policy lies with the regional government with its president at the helm, but it is you, as Minister of Education, who presents this declaration of intent that shows, at least, a lack of knowledge of education in this Community.

Accessions



