Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education, affirmed that the Ministry is keen on the comprehensive evaluation and continuous development of the curricula, and the formulation of the best frameworks that support students’ intellectual, scientific, skill and value development, and in parallel with that, it pays special attention to the necessity of aligning the curriculum with global future trends. and the developments of the times, thus contributing, in the end, to advancing the progress of education, and at the same time immunizing our students intellectually, by establishing a behavioral system based in its components on the fundamentals and authentic values ​​of society. This came while His Excellency attended a series of workshops on the curriculum in its various stages and the associated future vision, which were organized by the Curriculum Sector in the Ministry’s building in Dubai, in the presence of a number of leaders of the Ministry of Education, specialists, educators and education experts in the Ministry. During these workshops, His Excellency was briefed on the rationale for the general framework of the National Curriculum for Excellence, curricula progress plans and curricula authoring strategies, as well as cooperation with strategic partners and future plans. The workshops covered early childhood education curricula, humanities and languages ​​curricula, arts curricula, and science and science curricula. applied, vocational education curricula and academies with their various tracks, and joint academic hours programmes.

His Excellency said that the Ministry is working to lay the foundations for empowering students, paying attention to psychological and behavioral aspects, enhancing students’ traits, instilling values ​​and constants and building their thoughts, and this is what calls for meticulous work, especially when we are facing an open world. Our society, therefore, the ministry, through the development and evaluation of curricula on a continuous basis, pays utmost attention to what is related to building a generation armed with its values, customs and traditions that constitute a guarantee for it from all that is foreign, whether it is behaviors alien to our societies or destructive ideas. He explained that the challenges before us are great, especially with regard to the intellectual and moral aspect of the student, and from here the Ministry of Education realizes this, and is working hard to instill in our students normal and sound human and intellectual concepts, in a way that enhances the value and prestige of the family, thus protecting this family institution and strengthening ties and ensuring that children enjoy their rights, foremost among which is living in a safe environment with the care of their parents. His Excellency said that positive morals, values ​​and customs, along with advanced cognitive sciences, constitute a guarantee for the development of society and the development of its future. Today’s students are the fathers and mothers of tomorrow, and they will protect and preserve their families. Through the systematic focus on the value system, work is done directly to protect the family institution. So that children grow up in a natural environment based on a main pillar represented in the family, the basic nucleus of society.

awareness role

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi pointed out that the responsibility and role of the educational system is more comprehensive than simply providing knowledge and science to students, but rather goes beyond that to protecting the foundations of society, strengthening its ties and protecting it from any negative influences or destructive ideas. The first is to develop the curricula in line with the directions of the state, consolidate the deep-rooted national values, the rights of the child in care and education and the presence of a father and mother to take care of him and live according to an ethical and value system, and the second is to provide social support and psychological guidance for students, in order to ensure the complementarity of the educational, social and psychological role. He explained that the ministry continues to consolidate the system of community values ​​and culture in the school curricula, develop educational practices and modern learning methods, to ensure the upbringing of a generation armed with science, knowledge, values ​​and high morals, in order to contribute to the renaissance of his country, through the important roles entrusted to him through the development of society and the progress of his country. .