The Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri revealed, during the session of the Federal National Council held this evening, that there are 1,132 projects of small and medium enterprises that have benefited from the “Hawafiz” program, which classifies committed projects in the first category, explaining that these projects receive reduced fees for recruitment. employment by up to 90%.

The minister said, in a written response to a parliamentary question from a member of Parliament, Shatha Al-Naqbi, about “protecting citizen investors from owners of small and medium projects in the local market”: “By 2030, the number of small and medium companies in the country will reach one million companies,” referring to The number of companies rose to 557 thousand companies, and the value of financing from the Emirates Development Bank amounted to 1.80 billion dirhams, benefiting 550 projects.