The Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, confirmed that the UAE is progressing from success to success, on the path to achieving its goals of doubling the gross domestic product during the next decade, especially after the gross domestic product continued its positive growth rates that exceed analysts’ expectations.

This came during the activities of the first day of the annual meetings of the UAE government.

He said during a session entitled: “How can we double the GDP by 2031?” that the UAE has set a national target of doubling the gross domestic product of the national economy to three trillion dirhams by the next decade, and the Ministry of Economy is working with its partners to achieve this target, especially in the sectors Circular economy, agritech, fintech, biotechnology, artificial intelligence and space.

He pointed out that doubling the country’s gross domestic product by the next decade requires shifting to a new economic approach based on six main axes, which include enhancing the benefit of the strengths and excellence of each emirate, supporting cooperation and competition in the private sector to accelerate the wheel of innovation, and integrating modern global trends with local forces. With the aim of leadership, benefiting from the success of leading national companies, paving the way for new ones, focusing on research, development and innovation, and building an economy led by the private sector.

He stressed that the UAE is keen to develop five priority economic blocs by the next decade, including: financial services, hospitality and tourism, analysis, data and new technology, the judiciary and defense systems, food inputs and food processing, as their development contributes to increasing the gross domestic product by about 20%. 30 billion dirhams annually, increasing government revenues by two to three billion dirhams annually, and supporting the integration of the seven emirates in the country, through value chains that work harmoniously in various economic sectors.

He stressed the importance of working to develop the food economic bloc in the UAE, given its role in creating a qualitative shift in the food and agriculture system, as part of 37 initiatives in the food sector.

Bin Touq said that the UAE has established an innovative and unique economic model that serves its future vision and aspirations to diversify the economy and pioneer new economic sectors, and build a flexible and sustainable economic system capable of dealing with all global changes. The UAE government also adopts stimulating economic strategies and forward-looking plans based on developing sectors. New, supporting existing vital sectors, enhancing their contributions to the national economy, and developing economic procedures and legislation, which maintains the country’s position as the best destination for attracting investments.

He pointed out that the UAE government has taken important steps in enhancing foreign trade, and is continuing its plans in this direction with greater openness to the world through strategic international partnerships, in addition to continuing the exceptional successes in enhancing the access and diversity of UAE exports to global markets.

He added that the success and integration of economic policies would bring about real qualitative shifts in the requirements of sustainable development and maintain economic prosperity and decent living for all citizens and residents of the country, and would also support the competitiveness of the UAE at the regional and international levels.

He stressed that the preliminary estimates of the UAE’s gross domestic product for the first half of this year indicate positive growth rates in the overall indicators, and in most vital sectors and activities of the national economy, placing it in first place among the fastest growing economies at the Gulf and Arab levels, and ahead of many economies. Outstanding global.

He said that this continued growth in gross domestic product comes supported by new historical achievements in various sectors of the national economy, especially in non-oil foreign trade, which has enhanced its escalating growth, to record a new record by reaching one trillion and 239 billion dirhams in the first half of this year, with growth. 14.4%, compared to the same period last year. The tourism sector also continued its exceptional performance during the current year, as the total revenues of hotel establishments in the country reached 26 billion dirhams during the period from January to July of this year, achieving a growth of 24%, compared to the same period. From last year.

He stressed that the UAE is continuing to strengthen these vital sectors, including foreign trade, by strengthening comprehensive economic partnership agreements with countries of the world, as it signed important partnership agreements with six countries during the current year, and is working to sign six more agreements before the end of the year, and is also working within A successful strategy to enhance national exports, as our national non-oil exports continued their significant growth, exceeding in six months what they had recorded in a full year a few years ago, recording 205 billion dirhams, a growth of 11.9%, compared to the first half of 2022, and the country’s non-oil exports increased with the most important 10 global trading partners, representing 22% this year.

He stressed that all of these are clear indicators that the UAE possesses all the factors and ingredients to achieve its goals of doubling the gross domestic product during the next decade, through continuing efforts and enhancing integration in work between various parties to achieve the goals of the “We are the Emirates 2031” vision and its specific initiatives and programs.

