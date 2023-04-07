The Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, revealed that the ministry is studying a new policy to regulate the prices of basic commodities, and will soon announce initiatives to provide strategic stocks of them.

He stressed, in response to parliamentary questions, that the approval of the Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection to increase the prices of eggs and poultry products is “temporary.”

He also revealed that the ministry is working on developing a policy to confront the phenomenon of annoying marketing communications, which includes administrative penalties, while it is expected that the number of small and medium companies operating in the country will reach 557 thousand companies by the end of this year.

In detail, the Federal National Council held, the day before yesterday, a session to discuss a draft federal law regarding amending some provisions of the federal law regarding the practice of veterinary medicine.

The questions item began with a question from a member of the Council, Adnan Hamad Al-Hammadi, about “protecting the privacy of consumer data security.” The Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, replied to him by saying: “The Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection recommended the development of a policy in coordination with local economic departments and authorities Concerned, to confront annoying calls that individuals receive from marketing agencies, and the Communications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government are implementing measures, in cooperation with telecom companies, to provide options for recipients of annoying calls to prevent them from reaching consumers.

He pointed out that the ministry is working on developing a proposed policy to confront annoying marketing communications, to be submitted to the Council of Ministers, which will include administrative penalties for violators.

The minister also responded to a question from member Shatha Al-Naqbi, about “protecting citizen investors from owners of small and medium projects in the local market,” saying that “the ministry plays a major role in supporting national projects, and creating a free, open and attractive economy for local and foreign investments, especially since the percentage of this contribution Companies in the non-oil GDP reach 63.5% », stressing that the number of small and medium-sized companies owned by citizens witnessed an increase of 10.4% last year, and it is expected that their number will reach 557 thousand companies by the end of this year, in line with the ambitious future plan to reach one million company by 2030.

The minister pointed out that among the most prominent achievements in the small and medium enterprises sector in the country, the Emirates Development Bank granted financing facilities and solutions to small and medium enterprises, with a total financing value of 1.80 billion dirhams, benefiting the owners of 550 projects.

In response to a question from the second vice-chairman of the Council, Naameh Al-Sharhan, about the mechanism for controlling price differences and high prices, he confirmed coordination with the Ministry of Community Development and cooperation with economic development departments at the state level, to conduct a survey of the prices of main commodities in the main sales outlets and compare them, and the report concluded that The prices of the main commodities «chicken, eggs, milk, yogurt, cooking oils, legumes, rice, bread, flour, sugar» do not reflect the practice of raising the prices of the main consumer commodities, pointing out that the survey showed a slight discrepancy in the prices of commodities between different Sales outlets, due to the high level of operating costs, depending on the geographical location of the outlet.

The minister responded to a question from a member of the Council, Obaid Khalfan Al-Salami, about “the reasons for raising the prices of eggs and poultry products by 13%,” saying: “The timing of the decision to approve the price increase was not related to the month of Ramadan, but rather came to mitigate the consequences of the large hikes that occurred.” On production costs, imported feed, other materials, and international shipping costs, which poultry and egg companies and farms suffered. He added that «companies and poultry and egg farms submitted a request to raise prices last October, and it was rejected, but with the insistence of the companies and the invitations that were made to the ministry of the importance of maintaining the continuity of its work and its supply of food stocks in the country and reducing the losses incurred, it conducted an in-depth analytical study in cooperation with a specialized advisory team. To evaluate the costs of egg and chicken products, and the Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection recommended approval of the temporary increase, which will be re-evaluated during the next six months.

The minister stressed that the increase in the prices of eggs and poultry products, up to 13%, is considered temporary, stressing that the ministry will review prices to return to the previous ones if the prices of feed and production materials decrease.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Economy is working to provide strategic stocks of basic commodities for long periods, revealing that the ministry is preparing a study to develop a new government policy to regulate the prices of basic consumer goods, with the aim of enhancing competition between suppliers, reducing exploitation by merchants, and supporting local producers.

The session witnessed three parliamentary questions being asked to the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Muhammad Al Muhairi, including two questions from Member Ahmed Abdullah Al Shehhi, the first about “about collecting fees for fishermen’s boats,” to which the minister replied by saying, “The decision issued in 2020 by the President The Staff of the Armed Forces and the collection of fees for fishing boats stipulated that 1,000 dirhams be collected annually for the maintenance of ship tracking and identification devices, and the ministry coordinated with the Ministry of Defense and held meetings to exempt fishermen from fees, and this resulted in the launch of a support program for fishermen last October ».

She added: «According to the classification of the support program, a 100% fee exemption was provided to three categories, those with limited incomes whose salaries do not exceed 25 thousand dirhams per month, or those whose total salary does not exceed 25 thousand dirhams per month, in the event that they benefit from One of the government programs concerned with housing, as well as the category of beneficiaries of one of the government programs for social care, in addition to the category of senior citizens over the age of 60 years.

She pointed out that the ministry does not mind looking into any other cases, because there are other categories that have been exempted from fees by 50%, including fishermen who practice fishing other than the groups mentioned in the first category.

The minister also answered a question about “fuel support for fishermen,” stressing that the ministry, through the program to support fishermen, launched fuel subsidies for oil energy at half the value in previous years, and the number of beneficiaries from the program increased by 15% this year compared to the previous year.

While she responded to a third question from member Saeed Rashid Al-Abedi, about the “exaggerated increase in feed prices,” by saying: “The feed comes to the state from about 40 countries, and the ministry seeks to develop the livestock sector, and reduce the repercussions of the global factors affecting it.

• 557 thousand small and medium companies are operating in the country by the end of this year… One million companies are expected to be registered by 2030.

Abdullah bin Touq:

• «Increase the prices of eggs and poultry products (temporary) .. and re-evaluate them within 6 months».

approval of the recommendations

The Federal National Council approved the report of the Committee on Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources, regarding the recommendations of the topic “Regulating Voluntary Work”, and the report of the Committee on Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Information Affairs, regarding the recommendations of the topic “The Policy of the General Authority for Sports regarding the support and development of the sports sector in the country.” which were discussed in previous sessions.

The estates of the deceased and the funds of minors

The session of the Federal National Council witnessed two parliamentary questions being directed to the Minister of Justice, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al-Nuaimi, the first from member Hamid Ali Al-Abbar Al-Shamsi, about “listing the estates of the deceased who do not have heirs.”

The minister responded to him in writing by saying: “The process of listing the vacant estate, and transferring it to a waqf in the name of the deceased, depends on the procedure taken by those who have an interest in that, and it is not an automatic process that takes place automatically immediately after death, and perhaps this is due to the absence of the legislative authority, which allows The concerned authorities, led by the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, have the right to take proactive action to limit the estate of the deceased without an heir, and to transfer it to an endowment in his name.

The minister also responded to another question from member Naameh Abd al-Rahman al-Mansouri, about “the delay in the procedures for requesting the disbursement of some minors’ funds,” saying: “A committee has been formed to follow up the funds of minors, and those of similar status, to handle the work related to them, and to follow up on the lists of guardians and the procedures followed in this regard. And the extent to which the law and regulations governing the work of minors’ affairs are applied, and everything that is in the interest of the minor. The committee was also obligated to go to the courts, inspect and work related to minors and those of similar status, review their accounts and submit a periodic report for inspection to be submitted to the Minister every six months, in which the results of the auditors and their observations are indicated. And its proposals, and any obstacles that stand in the way of the work of minors and those in their status in the courts ».

Exempting citizens from fees for practicing “veterinary medicine”

The Federal National Council approved a draft federal law amending some provisions of Federal Law No. (10) of 2002 regarding the practice of the veterinary profession, which included exempting citizens from licensing fees to practice the veterinary profession, and allowing licensing of veterinary facilities to foreigners.

The amendments included three articles on the draft law, the first of which is the first article that relates to definitions, specifically the definition of “licensing the establishment of a facility”, as well as Article (3) that requires specific years of experience to license a veterinarian, which is an obstacle to attracting and licensing citizen and newly graduated veterinarians in universities. The state, to work in therapeutic and diagnostic veterinary facilities, which requires reorganizing the period of experience, in accordance with best practices in this regard, and Article (7) regulating the registration records of veterinarians and auxiliary veterinary medical professions has been amended.