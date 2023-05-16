The Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, commented on a parliamentary report presented by the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, during the Council session held this morning, claiming that the number of small and medium-sized companies in the country decreased by more than (50%), which led to The low contribution of these companies to the country’s gross domestic product, stressing that the data and data included in the report lack accuracy.

During the session devoted to discussing the issue of the impact of legislation regulating labor market activities on economic variables in the country, the minister said: “The number of micro, small and medium companies has not decreased at all, but rather witnessed a noticeable increase during the last three years, so in 2020 the total number of these companies reached 337 thousand 38 companies, including 309 thousand and 778 companies owned by citizens, and in 2021 the number of these companies increased to exceed 413 thousand and 700 micro, small and medium companies, including 356 thousand and 755 companies owned by citizens, and the noticeable increase in the number of these companies continued last year, bringing the total to 557 One thousand and 983 companies between micro, small and medium, including 393 thousand and 429 companies owned by citizens.