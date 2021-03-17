Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran arrived in Japan on an official visit, but high-ranking officials did not receive him. It is reported by TASS…

He had to talk with his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi and even offer the country to participate in the Crimean Platform.

But the Japanese Ministry of Defense did not agree to a meeting and canceled the negotiations. The corresponding decision was made after one of the members of the Ukrainian delegation passed a positive test for coronavirus at the Narita airport.

Taran’s further plans were not reported. The trip can turn out to be purely tourist.

On March 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree according to which the country’s embassies can be located in Kiev. Diplomats will switch to telecommuting and begin to work remotely. “In the era of total online, such an institution can perform almost all the same functions as a physically located in the host country,” explained Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.