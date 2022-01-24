The Minister of Defense of Peru, John Carrasco, was admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) in Lima after on January 18 he tested positive for covid-19, reported an official statement on Monday.

Carrasco, a 45-year-old lawyer, was admitted on Sunday night to the “Edgardo Rebagliati” hospital of the Essalud social security system, the Defense Ministry said.

He added that in the Lima hospital “he has received the first care and a future evaluation is expected to specify his current state of health.”

The Ministry of Defense indicated that it will continue to report on the health status of the minister and hoped for his speedy recovery.

Carrasco tested positive for covid-19 last Tuesday, along with the Minister of Health, Hernando Cevallos, who has presented mild symptoms.

In this way, the Government of Peru added four infected ministers in a week, after the positive diagnosis of the head of Foreign Relations, Óscar Maúrtua, was confirmed on Monday, after the Minister of Economy and Finance, Pedro Francke, tested positive last day 11.

Last December, the Minister of Labor, Betssy Chávez, was the first member of the ministerial cabinet to be infected with the disease since the Pedro Castillo government took power on July 28.

In this situation, the President Castle, who received the booster dose on December 31, underwent a covid-19 detection test last Wednesday that was negative.

Peru, which is currently facing a vertiginous third wave of covid-19 infections due to the omicron variant, added 25,331 new cases and 111 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours.

The Andean country maintains an advanced vaccination campaign that has already exceeded 90 percent of the target population with the full schedule and more than 25 percent with the booster dose, while this Monday the vaccination of children from 5 to 11 years began .

Since covid-19 arrived in March 2020, Peru has accumulated more than 2.9 million infections and more than 204,300 deaths, which is why it has the highest mortality rate worldwide from this disease.

EFE

