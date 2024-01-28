European politicians and senior military officials are falling over each other with warnings that we must prepare for a war with Russia. In the Netherlands too. But what if you live in Estonia, where the threat of the large, aggressive neighbor is a lot closer? We talk about it with Hanno Pevkur, Minister of Defense in Estonia. “If Geert Wilders does not want to do everything to help Ukraine, is he ready for a European war against the Russians?”

