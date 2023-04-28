José Múcio and a lawyer recited a poem by Vinícius de Moraes during a moment of relaxation for the Brazilian entourage in Lisbon

The Defense Minister, Jose Mucio Monteiro, sang the song “Eu sei que vou te amar”, by Vinícius de Moraes, while at a restaurant in Lisbon, Portugal, on Tuesday (25.Apr.2023). The lawyer Antônio Carlos de Almeida, known as Kakay, recited the poem “Soneto de Fidelidade”, by the same author, during a presentation by Múcio.

The minister was in the country to accompany the president’s entourage Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to Portugal. The moment of relaxation was at the Palácio de Tancos.

Watch (1min40s):

After also reciting the poem “Presságio”, by Fernando Pessoa, Kakay was applauded and sang “Todo sentiment”, by Chico Buarque.

“Before singing this song, which I love very much, I want to say the enormous emotion of being in Portugal watching Chico Buarque receive [o prêmio] from Lula”said the lawyer when mentioning the Camões Prize, main trophy of literature in Portuguese.

Chico received the award on Monday (24.Apr.2023), during a ceremony held in Lisbon. President Lula participated in the event.

Watch (2min30s):

At the restaurant in Lisbon, on Tuesday (April 25), the guitarist Brazilian Yamandu Costa was also present. Thus, in addition to performances by Múcio and Kakay, there was also a string performance.

Watch (1min4s):