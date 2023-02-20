Margareth said that she will increasingly seek to sensitize companies and society to realize the advantages of investing in culture

The Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, announced this Sunday (19.Feb.2023) that the Ministry of Culture and the federal government will support Carnival in different parts of Brazil, decentralizing development laws and encouraging companies and society to invest more in culture via incentive laws.

After attending the opening of the carnivals in Salvador and Recife, the minister made a statement in Rio de Janeiro, where she will accompany the 1st night of the parade of the Special Group samba schools.

“We have made a commitment that, from now on, we will increasingly seek to raise the awareness of companies and society to perceive the advantages of investing in the country’s culture. We will enable actions that will bring the necessary resources. The decentralization of culture promotion laws and the dialogue that we will establish with companies to attract more support and investment in actions in the cultural sector are already goals outlined in the ministry”he said.

The minister stated that cultural incentive laws play a fundamental role in Carnival, and that samba schools would have great difficulty organizing their parades without them. According to her, Mangueira and Unidos da Tijuca presented projects to receive federal support via the incentive law, and will receive funds.

“Starting next year, we want to extend this possibility of support to the most diverse regions of the country”said Margareth, who defended the economic importance of carnival.

“It is absolutely not just a moment of distraction for the people. For a long time, the Brazilian carnival has already shown what it came to. Our carnival is a great platform for job opportunities and a vector for generating jobs and income much greater than we can imagine”he stated.

The minister said that Carnival plays an important role in the recognition of Brazilian culture and identity around the world, and that it is necessary to take greater advantage of it.

Embratur

The president of Embratur, Marcelo Freixo, also participated in the event and defended that the development of Brazil cannot give up its culture and the joy of carnival, a potential in which few countries can match Brazil.

“Carnival is a moment of celebration of life, where the Brazilian people will recover their joy. It’s 2 years of the pandemic and 4 years of the destruction of any cultural project in the country, doing a lot of harm to the image of Brazil outside and to our spirit here inside “he said. “This is the 1st carnival after the pandemic and after the pandemonium, and we will have the chance to make the most beautiful carnival in our history, because we deserve it”.

Freixo pointed out that Carnival brings gains to businessmen in the hotel and service sector, as well as self-employed workers such as taxi drivers and street vendors.

“Thanks to science, thanks to the vaccine, thanks to health professionals, we are alive and we are going to Carnival, because Carnival is life, it is employment, it is work, it is income, it is development and that is what Brazil needs. ”he stated.

Rio de Janeiro’s Secretary of State for Culture and Creative Economy, Danielle Barros, thanked the minister for her presence at the Rio de Janeiro carnival and said that the State and municipality had been working without federal support to promote the carnival.

“In recent years, we have been doing carnival alone in Rio de Janeiro. Only the prefecture and the state government. And it’s too big a party to be left in the hands of the city hall and the state government. A hand was missing. And your presence here is a sign that this hand arrives to help us, and that next year we are sure that we will have a carnival together with the Ministry of Culture, and deliver an even more powerful carnival, if is that it is possible”highlighted.

With information from the Brazil Agency.