NLower Saxony’s Minister of Culture, Grant Hendrik Tonne (SPD), pointed out the deprivation of children and young people in the Corona crisis. “We are currently taking everything away from the children that make up their lives: hobbies, meeting friends, attending events, going to the cinema, celebrating together,” Tonne told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung” (Monday). “And now we also had to massively restrict school attendance – the last remaining opportunity to have contact with people of the same age – and reduce it to almost zero”. This situation cannot be continued indefinitely. Tonne does not believe that the schools will be completely reopened anytime soon. “Nobody is assuming that we will start our school day halfway normally again in February,” he said.

The head of the Association of Company Health Insurance Funds (BKK), Frank Knieps, has also warned of the danger of schools that are closed for longer periods of time and called for them to be opened quickly. “The state cannot accept that it depends on the budget or the improvisational talent of the parents whether the children get access to education,” said Knieps to the editorial network Germany (RND / Monday). “I have the impression that the political decision-makers cannot even imagine the situation for children in households with little education: That there are children there without computers, without support with learning, without hot lunches, but maybe even with domestic violence.”

Knieps is of the opinion that the schools should be reopened, “the faster the better”. It is now known that children play a greater role in the infection process than previously thought. “But we have to take the risk.” Nonetheless, he did not question the fundamental goal of reducing contacts. “Because massive mistakes have been made, we are now almost forced to try by all means to relieve the health care system.”