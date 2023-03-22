Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tkachenko said he does not believe in the existence of “good Russians”

The Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Oleksandr Tkachenko said that he does not believe in the existence of “good Russians”, but considers those who condemn Moscow’s actions useful for Ukraine. Minister’s words transmits RBC-Ukraine.

Tkachenko believes that Western countries should not finance Russian media because they employ Russian citizens. However, they can be “used from the point of view of the fight against the Russian aggressor.”

The minister also said that even among oppositional Russian journalists there are people who will carry “Russian narratives” and speak out that not all Russians are bad.

Earlier, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev spoke about the reasons for the start of a special military operation. He stated that the European countries “are fueled by cave Russophobia” and wish to create “anti-Russia” from Ukraine.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov explained Ukrainian Russophobia with the support of Western countries that wanted to pose a threat to Russia and its territorial integrity.