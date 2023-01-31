Juscelino Filho is accused of irregular use of the electoral fund and of allocating part of the rapporteur’s amendments to works on his farm

The Minister of Communications, Juscelino Filho (União-MA), is accused of embezzling money from the electoral fund and using Budget amendments for his own benefit in 2022, when he was a deputy.

He allocated R$ 7.5 million in rapporteur amendments to the city of Vitorino Freire (MA) for paving. Juscelino was re-elected, but is out of office.

Works included a road next to their farms. After Daniela Carneiro (Tourism) and Jose Mucio (Defense), Juscelino is the 3rd Minister of the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) at the risk of having to leave the Esplanada soon.

The amendment went to the city hall of Vitorino Freire. Luanna Rezende, mayor, is the minister’s sister. There is another accusation against Juscelino: falsification of information on the payment of R$ 385,000 in air taxis in the 2022 election campaign. The State of S. Paulo.

The then deputy sent R$ 7.5 million for paving works in Vitorino Freire, of which R$ 5 million would be for the improvement of 19 km of the road that surrounds at least 8 farms of his family.

The service was provided by the company Construservice, owned by businessman Eduardo José Barros Costa, known as Eduardo Imperador. The construction company competed in the bidding alone.

The engineer from Codevasf (Company for the Development of the São Francisco and Parnaíba Valleys) Julimar Alves Silva Filho had given a favorable opinion on the values ​​for paving the road. He was removed on suspicion of having received R$ 250,000 from Eduardo Imperador to benefit the release of the work.

In July 2022, the businessman was arrested on charges of paying bribes to federal officials. After 4 days, he posted bail and was released. In a note sent to State of S. PauloJuscelino claimed to have known him for over 20 years.

Understand the accusation of false information about flights during the election campaign:

Juscelino informed the Electoral Justice that he made 23 trips by the company Rotorfly Taxi Aéreo from August to September 2022, during the campaign;

in the rendering of accounts, it is said that 3 supposed electoral cables would have carried out the routes;

according to State of São Paulo, the names presented are Daniel Andrade (entrepreneur in the decoration sector) and his wife, Angela Camargo, as well as a 10-year-old child from São Paulo. They claimed not to know the politician;

Andrade said the situation is “probably a fraud”. He stated that he flew on the same air taxi company only once, in September 2022.

MINISTERS OF LULA

Instability in office also surrounds the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Carneiro (Brazil Union). She was accused of maintaining ties with the family of former military police officer Juracy Alves Prudêncio, known as Jura, convicted and imprisoned for leading a militia in the Baixada Fluminense, in Rio de Janeiro.

The newspaper Folha de S.Paulo also showed that family members of former Belford Roxo councilor Márcio Pagniez, known as Marcinho Bombeiro, campaigned for Daniela in 2022.

Pagniez has been imprisoned since 2019, accused of homicide by the Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro and commanding the “Tropa do Marcinho”, a group that was part of a militia that operated in the neighborhood of Andrade de Araújo, in Belford Roxo.

In a note sent to Power360Minister Daniela Carneiro informed that she received support from “thousands of voters” of Rio de Janeiro during the 2018 election campaign. She also says that it is up to the Justice “judging those who commit possible crimes”.

Another minister who went through wear and tear is José Múcio (Defense). There was pressure from the PT leadership, from inside and outside the government, during Lula’s meeting with the military commanders at the Planalto Palace, in Brasília, on Friday (13.jan).

Less than 24 hours before the meeting between Lula and the commanders, members of the Planalto Palace and the Ministry of Justice leaked information to media outlets with the aim of embarrassing the military. The leaks were part of a campaign by PT members against José Múcio.