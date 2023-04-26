Opening ceremony of the fair, on May 1st, in Ribeirão Preto will have the former president; Carlos Fávaro said that he refuses to participate and that he feels “uninvited”

“If he goes, I won’t”said the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Favaroto the president of agrishowFrancisco Matturo, upon being informed on Tuesday (25.Apr.2023), in Brasília, that the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) intends to accompany the governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitasat the opening of the fair on the 1st of May, in Ribeirão Preto (SP).

The former president is willing to mess up the bandstand at Agrishow, making his first appearance in front of a large audience in Brazil since he lost the elections on October 30, 2022 to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). In the last version of the fair, in 2022, Bolsonaro was celebrated by agribusiness people.

Irritated, Carlos Fávaro (who is a PSD senator for Mato Grosso and is licensed to hold the position of minister) told the president of Agrishow that he feels “uninvited” upon learning that Bolsonaro is present at the event. This Wednesday (26.Apr.20234) early, Matturo told the Power360 that he would never disinvite anyone to the opening of the fair, much less a Minister of State, who has a guaranteed presence at the opening ceremony of the fair.

“I just decided to inform you about a possible presence of the former president, which could cause discomfort”Matturo said.

The world’s largest agricultural fair, Agrishow brings together 800 agribusiness exhibitors and expects to receive more than 190,000 visitors.