The Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro (PSD), mocked this Thursday (24.Aug.2023) the operation of the Civil Police of the Federal District carried out in the early morning that had as one of the targets Jair Renan Bolsonaro, the “son 04” of former President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “On the day of Renan’s famous son, here is Renan Filho who works, makes Brazilians proud and results”, he said, referring to the Minister of Transport, Renan Filho (MDB). The police operation was carried out to dismantle a group suspected of embezzlement, forgery of documents, tax evasion and money laundering. According to the corporation, 2 preventive arrest warrants and 5 search and seizure warrants are being served in Brasília and Santa Catarina. In the Federal District, orders are carried out in the administrative regions of Águas Claras and in the Southwest.