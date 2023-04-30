The Minister of Agrarian Development, Paulo Teixeira, contradicted his colleague from Esplanada and head of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, this Saturday, 29, and said he saw no relationship between the actions of the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST) and the coup acts that destroyed the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília, on January 8th.

“I don’t see any relationship between the MST occupations and January 8th. January 8 was an attack on democracy, a destruction of public property. I don’t see any correction between the two”, said Teixeira, during an invitation event to the National Agrarian Reform Fair.

Teixeira’s stance refutes Fávaro’s statements made on Thursday, the 27th, in which the minister reiterated that the invasions triggered by the MST are as serious as the invasion of the National Congress.

“Our position is the same as that of President Lula. Let’s face it as we already faced the legitimate dream of the land. Land invasion cannot be conceived and is as serious as invading the National Congress”, said Fávaro to former ministers of Agriculture at an event promoted by the portfolio with the eleven former holders of Agriculture in Brasília. “Land invasion has to be repelled with the rigor of the law”, she reinforced.

The invasions triggered by the MST since the beginning of the year have intensified in the Lula government, especially in the so-called “Red April”, an offensive that included actions in several properties – including productive lands and Embrapa areas – and occupations of Incra headquarters, increased tension between the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and sectors of agribusiness.

The government accepted a series of demands from the movement and replaced INCRA’s regional superintendents. This Saturday, Teixeira also announced the preparation of an emergency plan for agrarian reform that will be “greater than the plans” of Lula’s first terms.

Teixeira, however, highlighted that he has a good relationship with Fávaro and said that he showed signs that the relationship is reciprocal when he was in an MST settlement in Paraná.

On the occasion, during the Agrarian Reform’s 1st Transgenic-Free Soy Harvest Festival, the minister allegedly said he saw the MST as a “technical, cooperative movement in which agroindustry takes place”, as pointed out by the MST press at the time. Ruralists registered annoyance with the minister.

On Thursday, Fávaro said he was “uninvited” by Agrishow, the country’s largest agricultural event, to participate in the opening of the event next Monday, the 1st. The reason would be due to the presence of the former president, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who was also invited to be present on the same day. Teixeira criticized Bolsonaro’s presence at the event.

MST defends Fávaro

MST leaders also defended Fávaro. The MST leader, João Pedro Stédile, downplayed Fávaro’s remarks and said that the movement has a “democratic and transparent relationship” with the minister. “I think he is a serious man. The Ministry of Agriculture is in good hands,” he said.

The movement will formally invite Fávaro to participate in the National Agrarian Reform Fair.

Lucinéia Durães, from the national leadership of the MST, stated that “the part of agribusiness that dialogues and has a national development project is within the government”, in the figure of Fávaro. “A person of broad dialogue and who has been attacked by the extreme right sectors.”