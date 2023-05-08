The minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Kassio Nunes Marques undergoes daily outpatient treatment at a private hospital in Brasília due to complications from a revision bariatric surgery. Nunes Marques has been going to a doctor’s office in the unit and uses a drain, according to the medical report.

The DF Star Hospital reported this Sunday, the 7th, that the minister has “good evolution, with no signs of infection and the drain is expected to be removed in the coming days”. According to the hospital, the minister had an intestinal fistula. The bulletin was signed by doctors Ludhmila Hajjar, head of the team, Mateus Saldanha, Luis Tenorio and Allisson B. Barcelos Borges.

“The DF Star Hospital informs that the Minister of the STF Kassio Nunes Marques is undergoing outpatient treatment arising from a complication of revisional bariatric surgery (intestinal fistula) performed at another institution”, recorded the unit.

Nunes Marques has also been doing tests twice a week to analyze the rates at the hospital. Both the STF and the DF Star hospital denied that Nunes Marques is hospitalized. The minister has been presently attending the trial sessions at the Court in recent weeks.

Kassio Nunes Marques had been hospitalized on February 16 of this year for a review of bariatric surgery performed in 2012. The minister was discharged on March 11. During the period, he participated in plenary sessions via videoconference and continued to publish decisions in the virtual plenary of the Court.

The minister was appointed to the Supreme Court by former President Jair Bolsonaro, with the endorsement of Centrão parties. Nunes Marques took office in November 2020, being the youngest minister on the Court, in the current composition.