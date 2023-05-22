The minister President of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, Norma Pina Hernandezcommitted one of the most serious political mistakes and strategic of the Judiciary by clashing with the president of the Senate board of directors and opened an unnecessary front by putting the highest Constitutional Court in a confrontation with the majority of the legislative power.

The matter is of greater political importance because her appointment and her first public positions against proposals from the Federal Executive had promoted her to a civil heroine on social networks for her courage to confront alleged institutional authoritarianism and proposals even began to circulate to consider her as a citizen pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic in 2024.

However, Minister Piña exhibited her ignorance of the systemic rules, opened a dispute of the Court with the legislative majority of Morena and weakened his own condition by arguing conservative sentimentality where power relations exist.

Despite holding a position that required a vote by her robed peers, Minister Piña made an individual decision to confront –despite the presumed sentimental language– no less than with the president of the Chamber of Senators Alejandro Armenta Mier, but with non-institutional claims and less political but plagued by sentimentality that reflects weakness in politics: asking if the senator, due to his decisions and statements, could look his children in the eye; in politics that is called a low blow.

This is an argument of the super conservative right when he ran out of political and power arguments, but in no less than a voice that the holder of the third federal constitutional power was not without a setback that showed his inability to exercise the collegiate position and opened the debate to the need for his replacement because Much more serious political confrontations are coming that will require a Court with greater political, institutional and, above all, personal strength of the ministers.

The minister’s arguments were made in a personal capacity, but with the inevitable and undeniable representation of an autonomous institution against the president of another autonomous institution. But the most serious thing was that heMinister Piña proved to lack the strengths personal and institutional to conduct the functions of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation in the face of serious institutional decisions of the Executive and Legislative powers.

After having filled the networks with support in his favor for his inauguration speech proposing the autonomy of powers and voting against decisions of the Executive and the Legislative, the networks fell silent after the stumbling of his text messages to the president of the Senate and they showed the first sign of social distrust because they were disappointed in an overly fearful head of the Judiciary of the Federation.

All the votes that Minister Piña issues from now on in the plenary session of the Court will be contaminated -as the fruit of a poisoned tree, one of the fundamental principles of law- of her feelings cracked by public political accusations of officials of the Legislative powers and Executive and will not be assumed based on legal convictions.

If members of the Executive and Legislative powers had made the mistake of seeking a dialogue in the dark with the Judiciary, the networks would have already destroyed them and forced them to resign because the institutional rules are very clear regarding the ways of making decisions.

The Minister Piña may remain in officebut with evidence that she was not prepared for that role.