The Minister of Education of the Nation, Nicolás Trotta, reported that in the next few hours you will need to remain isolated and wait for the result of your swab for being close contact of a positive case of coronavirus.

Trotta returned this Wednesday night to Buenos Aires from a trip to Santa Fe, which he did within the framework of his agenda for the preparations for the return of face-to-face classes in all the country.

I had a routine swab done and will remain in close contact isolation until advised by health authorities according to protocol. – Nicolás Trotta (@trottanico) February 4, 2021

There he met with the provincial Minister of Education, Adriana Cantero, who in the last hours tested positive for coronavirus.

Upon arrival in Ezeiza, Trotta was informed of the situation, a routine swab was done and now you must isolate yourself until you know the result.

Moments ago, upon arriving in Ezeiza, they informed us that the Santa Fe education minister, with whom I shared work meetings, tested positive for COVID-19. – Nicolás Trotta (@trottanico) February 4, 2021

“I had a routine swab and I will remain isolated by close contact until the health authorities tell me to do so according to the protocol, “the national minister said on his Twitter account.

At the same time, he announced that “the agenda that we have been developing to maximize the presence of careful attention in our schools and that foresaw that tomorrow he will be in Pehuajó and on Friday in La Pampa, Is postponed“.

During his visit to Santa Fe, Trotta visited with Cantero the work of a kindergarten in Santo Tomé, and then he was received at the Government House of the province by Governor Omar Perotti.

We inform that Minister Adriana Cantero, as well as the Secretary of Educational Territorial Management, Rosario Cristiani, tested positive in the Covid-19 analysis. – Ministry of Education of Santa Fe (@MinEducacionSFe) February 4, 2021

In addition to confirming the contagion of Cantero, from the Santa Fe educational portfolio they reported that the secretary of Educational Territorial Management, Rosario Cristiani, also tested positive.

DS