The Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Reyes Maroto, intervenes during the plenary session held this Wednesday in the Congress of Deputies. EFE / Juan Carlos Hidalgo Juan Carlos Hidalgo / EFE

The Minister of Industry, Tourism and Trade, Reyes Maroto, will be inhibited in the decision to authorize the takeover of the Australian fund IFM on 22.69% of Naturgy to avoid incurring in a possible conflict of interest when her husband works as an engineer in that company, as reported by Cadena Ser. Reyes Maroto’s decision responds to a personal decision of the minister, since not even the legal services have determined whether she would incur a conflict of interest that would compel her to do so, since her husband It is not a position with decision-making capacity in the company, ministry sources have indicated. Maroto has communicated his purpose to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez.

“He does not want to be part of any decision since the file is received. In fact, it has preventedly withdrawn from everything that has to do with Naturgy ”, Industry has insisted to this newspaper after being advanced by Cadena Ser.

Last March, the Executive established, through a royal decree, the obligation that certain operations require authorization from the Council of Ministers to prevent non-EU companies from taking advantage of the COVID-19 crisis to take control of Spanish companies in strategic sectors , such as energy.

The Secretary of State for Commerce, depending precisely on the minister, has a period of six months to process the MFI file for authorization and prepare a report on which the Government must pronounce. In the analysis that is carried out, you may require new documentation and argue why Naturgy is strategic.

The Government spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, already said on February 2 that the Executive will be “very prudent and cautious” when deciding on the takeover bid and pointed out that when the Australian fund makes its request it will be analyzed “carefully the proceedings”. The takeover has originated different opinions among members of the Government, which promises an intense debate before deciding whether it involves a takeover by the Australian pension fund.

IFM launched the takeover bid on January 26 offering 23 euros per share for a 22.69% stake, which results in a total amount of 5,060 million. The takeover is aimed at institutional and minority investors and would mean becoming the second largest shareholder in the energy company, in which Criteria currently has 24.8%. In addition, the investment funds CVC and GIP have a participation of 20.4% and 20%, respectively, and the Algerian state firm Sonatrach, 4%.