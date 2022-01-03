The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Luiz Fux, authorized the government to proceed with the purchase of human immunoglobulin 5G, a drug used to treat AIDS and several other autoimmune diseases, in the amount of R$310 million.

With the decision, Fux suspended the decision of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) which suspended the electronic auction for the purchase of the drug.

The purchase had been interrupted at the request of the Indian company Virchow Biotech, which, despite having been in first place in the bidding, ended up disqualified from the dispute after the Ministry of Health understood that its product would not meet the necessary technical qualifications.

Among the criteria that would not have been met is pre-qualification with the World Health Organization (WHO). The Indian company argued that such pre-qualification would not apply to the drug in question, and that the government’s decision would result in expenditures of R$ 160 million more for the purchase of the drug.

In a manifestation at the Supreme Court, the Attorney General of the Union (AGU) pointed out the urgency of purchasing the drug, at risk of complete shortages, in the first quarter of this year, in the entire network of the Unified Health System (SUS). Another aggravating factor would be the extended time for the production of the drug, which is obtained from human plasma (one of the components of blood).

In view of the government’s arguments, Fux understood that it was necessary to act during the judicial shift, given the “risk of a severe shortage of medication in the SUS network, which could affect the health of countless Brazilian citizens”.

Fux stressed that his decision aims to prevent shortages, not preventing the original rapporteur of the case, Minister Dias Toffoli, later take other measures, if irregularities are found in the bidding.

