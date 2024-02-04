Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/04/2024 – 17:00

The minister of the Social Communication Secretariat (Secom) of the Presidency of the Republic, Paulo Pimenta, used his profile on X (formerly Twitter) this Sunday, 4th, to make a post in which he associates the family of the former president of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro ( PL) to militias. Pimenta cites Fabrício Queiroz and appointments of family members of a “militia drug dealer” in the office of the then state deputy of Rio de Janeiro, now senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), and the case of the alleged “rachadinha”.

O Estadão contacted the senator's office, which did not comment on the case.

Minister Paulo Pimenta told the reporter that he has already repeated the statement that “the Bolsonaro family had their personal bills paid by Queiroz for several years” on several occasions.

Pimenta states that he “challenged” the family to sue him, so he could ask for Queiroz to break confidentiality to prove the statement, but so far this has not happened.

The post features a graphic piece with highway police officers and the phrase “Brazil united against crime”, and bears the logo of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security.

It is in the caption of the publication that Pimenta indirectly mentions his political opponents. “The time is over when militia drug traffickers had a mother and wife appointed in a deputy's office to deposit money into Queiroz's account to pay the family's day-to-day bills.”

The Italian term “famiglia” is commonly associated with a mafia that involves members of the same family.

Pimenta, when citing Queiroz and the employment of family members of drug traffickers linked to the militia, alludes to investigations into suspected “rachadinha” practices in Flávio’s office at the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj).

As pointed out by the Public Ministry, the money from the return of part of the salaries of cabinet commissioners would be managed by former military police officer Fabrício Queiroz, who was Flávio's advisor at Alerj and is a long-time friend of the former president.

The case was archived by the Rio Court of Justice (TJ-RJ) in 2022 because the evidence was annulled at the Superior Court of Justice (STJ). Flávio denies the accusations. At the time, Queiroz's defense declared that the transactions would be “fully explained” in any criminal action.

In his office, Raimunda Magalhães and Danielle Mendonça Magalhães da Nóbrega, the mother and ex-wife of militiaman Adriano Magalhães da Nóbrega, murdered in February 2020, held advisory positions between 2007 and 2018.

The subject of the post, originally, is the loss of money and assets of drug traffickers and militiamen due to the actions of the Federal Government, such as the operation to Guarantee Law and Order (GLO), which according to the minister amounts to R$ 8.5 billion.

“Under the Lula government, drug traffickers and militiamen have already lost more than 7 billion reais in money and assets. At GLO in ports, roads and airports another 1.5 billion. It’s Brazil United against crime”, declares Pimenta in the publication.