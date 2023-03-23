The Skills kicked off on Thursday at the RAI in Amsterdam, the two-day education competition for real craftsmen from VMBO and MBO. Bricklayers, florists and budding mechanics show what they’ve got. Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf also tried: “I would like to be able to build a wall.”

“Students need to understand that they can perform at their best in MBO and that we desperately need them in the Netherlands. The best way is to see how they practice their profession,” says the Minister of Education, Culture and Science after the opening of Skills the Finals, the national championships of professional competitions. “We often say that everyone should be educated as highly as possible, but at the same time you say that MBO is less.”

Much needed

This importance is certainly emphasized during the Skills. More than 600 pre-vocational secondary education and senior secondary vocational education students qualified for the finals of Skills Talents and Skills Heroes in the preliminary rounds this year. These two titles are used to distinguish VMBO from MBO. Ministers Robbert Dijkgraaf and Dennis Wiersma will drop by to show their passion for vocational training. During a short tour, Dijkgraaf explains: “I was just allowed to build a wall, as a real beginner. The students did this so professionally, I would like to be able to do that now too.” See also Wagner tactics are seen as a model for Russia in the Ukraine war

Erik van der Zwan, CEO of Skills Netherlands, believes that there should be just as much enthusiasm in MBO as in HBO. “More interest is finally being shown in MBO courses,” he says.

Preparation for the real work

The pupils and students each have to do a certain assignment for their own field. For example, hair is cut and walls are painted and bicycles are tinkered with. Gerlinde Boyd, lecturer in Management and Business Support at the ROC Amsterdam, has written one of those assignments. “These students work at a fictional company and get calls from actors, write emails and receive visitors,” says Boyd. “In addition, they must remain polite and learn to deal with the pressure of their future job.” Ultimately, a three-person jury will assess the students.

Gerlinde Boyd supervises secondary vocational education students. © Marco Kunkels



Assemble ledger

In the pre-vocational secondary education competitions, Nadia Woutsma and Lisanne Dijkstra do an assignment together that fits their D&P profile (Services and Products). ,,What we do is actually presenting, promoting and selling”, says Woutsma. “For example, we have to make a schedule and assemble products for fictitious buyers,” she continues. Dijkstra: “For the promotion we have to put together a news ticker, but also a kind of wooden mini-library. So our mission is very broad.” See also Boris Johnson rejects Scottish independence bid

Nadia Woutsma and Lisanne Dijkstra are back at it after their break. © Marco Kunkels



Johan Dekker and Julian Geerts will work together with Motor Vehicles and Transport. They’ve been at it since 9am, but they’re holding on. “I want to become a mechanic in agriculture when I grow up, so I certainly enjoy this work,” says Dekker. Geerts adds: ,,We now have to make a route plan throughout the country to test whether we work fast enough. We also have to tinker with cars.” He adds with a smile that it is not easy, but certainly not boring.

Johan Dekker and Julian Geerts during their break. © Marco Kunkels



